Oct 30 (Reuters) - Pareteum Corp:

* PARETEUM CORP SAYS HAS BEEN AWARDED A CLOUD SERVICES CONTRACT WITH A COMMUNICATIONS PLATFORM AS A SERVICE COMPANY​

* PARETEUM CORP- ‍3-YEAR CONTRACT IS SCHEDULED TO ADD $3 MILLION IN REVENUES TO CO‘S REVENUE BACKLOG​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: