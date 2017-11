Nov 7 (Reuters) - Parex Resources Inc:

* Parex’ 2018 guidance: cash flow funded growth to 41,000-43,000 BOE/D

* Parex Resources Inc - ‍anticipates production growth of 10pct-20pct in 2019​

* Parex Resources Inc sees ‍2018 capital expenditures of $260 million -$290 million​

* Parex Resources - ‍expect 2018 capital budget will be fully funded from funds flow from operations​