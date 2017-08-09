BRIEF-Parex Q2 earnings per share $0.02

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Parex Resources Inc

* Parex announces 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.02

* Parex Resources Inc - ‍quarterly production was 34,291 barrels of oil equivalent per day representing an increase of 5 percent over previous quarter​

* Parex Resources Inc - ‍Parex expects to invest approximately $225 million in capital projects in 2017​

* Parex Resources Inc qtrly ‍adjusted funds flow from operations $0.43 per share basic​

* Parex Resources Inc - Q3 2017 production is expected to average above 36,000 Boe/d, q4 2017 production is expected to average above 38,000 Boe/d

* Says full year 2017 average production is anticipated to exceed 35,000 Boe/d

* Parex resources- FY 2017 capital expenditures forecast is approximately $225 million, which is high end of previous guidance range of $200-$225 million