FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Parex Q2 earnings per share $0.02
Sections
Featured
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 9, 2017 / 9:38 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Parex Q2 earnings per share $0.02

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Parex Resources Inc

* Parex announces 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.02

* Parex Resources Inc - ‍quarterly production was 34,291 barrels of oil equivalent per day representing an increase of 5 percent over previous quarter​

* Parex Resources Inc - ‍Parex expects to invest approximately $225 million in capital projects in 2017​

* Parex Resources Inc qtrly ‍adjusted funds flow from operations $0.43 per share basic​

* Parex Resources Inc - Q3 2017 production is expected to average above 36,000 Boe/d, q4 2017 production is expected to average above 38,000 Boe/d

* Says full year 2017 average production is anticipated to exceed 35,000 Boe/d

* Parex resources- FY 2017 capital expenditures forecast is approximately $225 million, which is high end of previous guidance range of $200-$225 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.