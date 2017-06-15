FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Parexel collaborates with Sanofi to advance use of wearable devices in life science industry
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
June 15, 2017 / 12:13 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Parexel collaborates with Sanofi to advance use of wearable devices in life science industry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Parexel International Corp:

* Parexel collaborates with Sanofi to advance the use of wearable devices in life science industry

* Parexel international - announces collaboration with Sanofi to advance use of wearable devices to transform collection of data in clinical trials

* Parexel international - collaboration designed to explore potential of patient sensors, wearable devices to remotely collect patient data during clinical trials

* Parexel - preliminary findings from pilot study validate use of wearable technologies to collect data and manage trials more effectively and efficiently Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.