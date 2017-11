Nov 9 (Reuters) - Park City Group Inc

* Park City Group reports fiscal first quarter 2018 results

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.01

* Q1 revenue rose 12 percent to $4.7 million

* Park City Group Inc - ‍ reiterates fiscal 2018 revenue growth within annual target of 25% to 35%​