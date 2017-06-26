FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Park Electrochemical announces long-term purchase agreement with GE Aviation unit
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
June 26, 2017

BRIEF-Park Electrochemical announces long-term purchase agreement with GE Aviation unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Park Electrochemical Corp

* Park Electrochemical Corp announces long-term purchase agreement with GE Aviation subsidiary

* Park Electrochemical - unit entered into agreement for purchase of composite materials used in manufacture of engine nacelles and thrust reversers

* Park Electrochemical - PATC composite materials covered by agreement include multiple product forms based upon Park's proprietary E-752 and E-752lt resin systems

* Park Electrochemical Corp - additional materials currently under development may be added upon agreement by parties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

