BRIEF-Park Electrochemical Corp Q3 Earnings Per Share $0.04

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Park Electrochemical Corp:

* . REPORTS THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.06 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.04

* Q3 SALES $26.14 MILLION VERSUS $26.46 MILLION

* - ‍ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC EVALUATION OF ELECTRONICS BUSINESS​

* SAYS BOARD DECLARED A SPECIAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $3.00 PER SHARE

* SAYS SPECIAL CASH DIVIDEND WILL BE FUNDED FROM COMPANY‘S CASH BALANCES

* PARK ELECTROCHEMICAL - ‍UNDER ANY STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVE FOR ELECTRONICS BUSINESS, PARK WOULD RETAIN ITS AEROSPACE MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS IN KANSAS​

* PARK ELECTROCHEMICAL-UNDER ANY ALTERNATIVE FOR ELECTRONICS BUSINESS,CO TO RETAIN AEROSPACE COMPOSITE MATERIALS MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN SINGAPORE​

* - ‍EXPECTS TO CONCLUDE ITS STRATEGIC EVALUATION OF ELECTRONICS BUSINESS IN Q2 OF ITS 2019 FISCAL YEAR ENDING MARCH 3, 2019​

* - ‍ UNDER ANY STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVE FOR ELECTRONICS BUSINESS, PARK WOULD ALSO RETAIN ITS HEADQUARTERS IN NEW YORK​

* - ‍ CONDUCTING A STRATEGIC EVALUATION, INCLUDING POTENTIAL SALE, OF ITS ELECTRONICS BUSINESS​