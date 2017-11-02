BRIEF-Park Hotels & Resorts reports Q3 adjusted FFO per share of $0.66

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Park Hotels & Resorts Inc:

* Park Hotels & Resorts reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.66

* Qtrly ‍comparable RevPAR was $166.66, a decrease of 0.1 percent on a pro-forma basis from same period in 2016​

* Excluding impact from hurricanes, qtrly comparable RevPAR remained flat from same period in 2016​

* Caribe Hilton was removed from qtrly comparable results following damage sustained from Hurricane Maria​

* “Hurricanes Irma and Maria caused meaningful damage and disruption at company’s hotels in Key West, Florida and Puerto Rico​”

* Has updated its 2017 guidance that was previously provided in connection with reporting of its Q2 results in August 2017​

* Change to FY 2017 guidance is entirely related to estimated effect from Hurricanes Irma and Maria on full year​

* Sees FY 2017 comparable RevPAR growth between 0.0 percent to 1.0 percent

* Sees FY 2017 diluted earnings per share between $1.08 to $1.18

* Sees FY 2017 diluted adjusted FFO per share between $2.68 to $2.78

* FY2017 earnings per share view $12.01, revenue view $2.77 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $12.01, revenue view $2.77 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.29, revenue view $674.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S