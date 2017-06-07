FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Park Lawn agrees to acquire Saber Management
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
June 7, 2017 / 8:30 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Park Lawn agrees to acquire Saber Management

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Park Lawn Corp:

* Park Lawn Corporation agrees to acquire saber management and announces C$60 million bought deal offering

* Park Lawn Corp - deal for ‍purchase price of approximately us$48.75 million in cash​

* Park Lawn Corp- deal expected to be immediately accretive to adjusted cash flow

* Park Lawn Corp- net proceeds from sale of common shares will be used to partially fund cash portion of acquisition

* Park Lawn Corp - ‍has reached an agreement with National Bank Financial Inc to issue 3.2 million common shares at C$19.00 per common share​

* Park Lawn Corp - ‍reached deal with National Bank Financial on behalf of underwriters, to issue 3.16 million shares at a price of C$19.00 per common share​

* Park Lawn -in addition to purchase price of approximately $48.75 million, ‍deal includes consideration of up $9.75 million in plc common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.