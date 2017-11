Nov 14 (Reuters) - Park Lawn Corp

* Park Lawn Corporation releases q3 results

* Park Lawn Corp - revenue increased year-over-year by 29.30 pct to $22.4 million in Q3 2017

* Park Lawn Corp -Q3 2017 ‍adjusted ebitda per fully-diluted share$0.261​

* Q3 loss per share C$0.011