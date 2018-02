Feb 27 (Reuters) - Park Street Nordicom A/S:

* REG-PARK STREET NORDICOM A/S: UPDATES ON CAPITALISATION

* ‍CASH INJECTION OF DKK 50,000,000.00 IN EXCHANGE OF COMPANY‘S CLASS B-SHARES WILL BE EXECUTED​

* ‍DEBT OF A NOMINAL AMOUNT OF DKK 92,688,795.04 CREDIT FACILITIES SHALL BE CONVERTED INTO CLASS B-SHARE CAPITAL​