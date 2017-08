Aug 3 (Reuters) - Parker-Hannifin Corp

* Parker-Hannifin Corp sees ‍sales growth forecast in range of 11.4% to 15.0%​ for fy 2018

* Parker-Hannifin Corp sees ‍FY18 EPS guidance midpoint of $8.23 as reported; $8.80 adjusted​