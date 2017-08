Aug 2 (Reuters) - Parkland Fuel Corp:

* Parkland Fuel Corporation reports Q2 results and increases its 2017 guidance

* Qtrly loss per share C$0.01

* Increased its 2017 adjusted ebitda guidance to C$310 million to C$340 million

* Qtrly sales and operating revenue C$1.81 billion versus C$1.57 billion

