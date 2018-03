March 5 (Reuters) - Park Ohio Holdings Corp:

* PARKOHIO ACHIEVES REVENUE AND EARNINGS EXPECTATIONS IN 2017

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.55 TO $3.75

* QTRLY GAAP EPS WAS $2.30, UNFAVORABLY IMPACTED BY NEW U.S. TAX ACT

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.82, REVENUE VIEW $354.7 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍EXPECT 2018​ REVENUES TO INCREASE 8 PERCENT TO 10 PERCENT YEAR-OVER-YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: