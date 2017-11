Nov 15 (Reuters) - Parkson Retail Group Ltd

* ‍Total operating revenue for Q3 increased by 1.6 pct to RMB1,087.4 million​

* ‍Same store sales for 3Q2017 increased by 1.4 pct​

* Qtrly ‍loss for period attributable to owners of parent RMB23.7 million versus loss RMB123.9 million