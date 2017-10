July 28 (Reuters) - PARMALAT SPA:

* H1 PRELIM NET TURNOVER AT EUR 3.27 BILLION, UP 9.5 PERCENT YEAR ON YEAR

* YVON GUÉRIN RESIGNS AS CEO AND DIRECTOR GENERAL FOR PERSONAL MOTIVES

* YVON GUÉRIN RESIGNATION TO BE EFFECTIVE AS OF SEPT 12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)