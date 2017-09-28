FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Parsley Energy expects 3Q17 net production of 70-71 MBoe per day
September 28, 2017 / 8:20 PM / 20 days ago

BRIEF-Parsley Energy expects 3Q17 net production of 70-71 MBoe per day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Parsley Energy Inc

* Parsley Energy provides operational update; schedules third quarter 2017 earnings conference call for November 8

* Says all production and sales processes have returned to normal

* Parsley Energy Inc - remains on track to deliver production volumes consistent with previously issued guidance

* Parsley Energy Inc - co is narrowing its estimated FY17 net production guidance from a range of 67-73 MBoe per day to a range of 67-68 MBoe per day

* Parsley Energy Inc- reduces estimated 3Q17 and 4Q17 production by approximately 1.5 MBoe per day and 2.0 MBoe per day, respectively

* Parsley Energy Inc- expects 3Q17 net production of 70-71 MBoe per day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

