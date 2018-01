BRIEF-Parsley Energy Provides Operational Update

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Parsley Energy Inc:

* PARSLEY ENERGY PROVIDES OPERATIONAL UPDATE; HIGHLIGHTS SUCCESSFUL WOLFCAMP C RESULTS

* PARSLEY ENERGY INC - ‍EXPECTS TO REPORT FULL-YEAR 2017 NET PRODUCTION OF ABOUT 68 MBOE PER DAY, UP 78% RELATIVE TO FULL-YEAR 2016 NET PRODUCTION​

* PARSLEY ENERGY INC - ‍EXPECTS TO REPORT Q4 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $410 MILLION TO $420 MILLION​

* PARSLEY ENERGY INC - ‍NOW EXPECTS AVERAGE NET OIL PRODUCTION OF 65-70 MBO PER DAY IN 2018​