BRIEF-Parsley Energy Says ‍Bryan Sheffield Will Be Succeeded As CEO By Matt Gallagher​

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Parsley Energy Inc:

* PARSLEY ENERGY ANNOUNCES CEO SUCCESSION PLAN

* PARSLEY ENERGY INC - ‍BRYAN SHEFFIELD WILL BE SUCCEEDED AS CEO BY MATT GALLAGHER​

* PARSLEY ENERGY INC - ‍GALLAGHER IS APPOINTED TO CO‘S BOARD OF DIRECTORS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY​

* PARSLEY ENERGY INC - ‍SHEFFIELD TO SERVE AS CEO THROUGH END OF 2018, IN POSITION OF EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN THROUGHOUT 2019

* PARSLEY - ‍AS PART OF SUCCESSION PLAN, BOARD DETERMINED TO SEPARATE ROLES OF CHAIRMAN & CEO AT TIME OF SHEFFIELD'S TRANSITION TO EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN​