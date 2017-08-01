BRIEF-Partner Agent to issue unsecured bonds worth 200 mln yen and takes out loan of 500 mln yen

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Partner Agent Inc
* Says it will issue unsecured corporate bonds worth 200 million yen, with a term of 5 years, in Mid-August
* Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation will serve as underwriter
* Says it took out a loan of 500 million yen from Mizuho Bank, Ltd., The Bank of Yokohama,Ltd. and The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd on July 31
* Proceeds will be used for capital expenditure and operating fund
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/SoE4ZC
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)