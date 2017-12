BRIEF-Partner Communications Says Considering Issuance Of Bonds Solely In Israel Through Expansion Of Co's Series F Notes

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Partner Communications Company Ltd :

* PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS- CONSIDERING ISSUANCE OF BONDS SOLELY IN ISRAEL THROUGH EXPANSION OF CO‘S SERIES F NOTES IN TOTAL AMOUNT OF UP TO NIS 500 MILLION

* PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS- CONSIDERING RAISING DEBT THROUGH COMMERCIAL BANK LOANS IN TOTAL AMOUNT OF NIS 250 MILLION - SEC FILING

* PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS- PROCEEDS FROM ISSUANCE OF BONDS AND DEBT, WITH CASH ON HAND, TO BE USED FOR EARLY REPAYMENT OF LOANS OF ABOUT NIS 900 MILLION

* PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS- REGARDING THE EARLY REPAYMENTS OF THE NIS 900 MILLION, CO TO INCUR ONE-TIME EXPENSE OF NIS 75 MILLION TO BE RECORDED MOSTLY IN Q4