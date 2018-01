Jan 11 (Reuters) - PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG:

* ‍REPORTS GROSS CLIENT DEMAND OF EUR 13 BILLION AND NEW INVESTMENTS OF USD 13 BILLION IN 2017​

* ‍TOTAL AUM UP 14% TO EUR 62 BILLION​

* ‍GUIDANCE FOR 2018 GROSS CLIENT DEMAND STANDS AT EUR 11-14 BILLION​

* CLIENT DEMAND EXPECTED TO BE STRONG IN 2018