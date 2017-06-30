FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 30, 2017 / 8:28 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Partners Value Investments acquires common shares of Trisura Group Ltd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Partners Value Investments Inc

* Partners Value Investments LP acquires common shares of trisura group ltd.

* Partners Value Investments says ‍acquired shares were purchased through facilities of toronto stock exchange at a price of c$21.85 per common share​

* Deal for ‍purchase price of c$8.1 million

* Partners Value Investments-partnership beneficially owns, directly or indirectly, 943,634 common shares, representing about 16.2% of issued & outstanding shares

* Partners Value Investments says ‍as a result of transaction, partnership beneficially owns, about 16.2% of issued and outstanding common shares​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

