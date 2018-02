BRIEF-Party Acting In Concert Of Avic Shenyang Aircraft's Controlling Shareholder Adds Stake

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Avic Shenyang Aircraft Co Ltd :

* SAYS CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER‘S PARTY ACTING IN CONCERT BOUGHT 2.43 MILLION CO‘S SHARES, REPRESENTING 0.174 PERCENT OF TOTAL ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL, AT AVERAGE 24.673 YUAN ($3.89) PER SHARE ON FEB 13

* SAYS CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER'S PARTY ACTING IN CONCERT PLAN TO BUY CO'S SHARES AT UP TO 30 YUAN PER SHARE WITHIN SIX MONTHS Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2nZION8 Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3398 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)