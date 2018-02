Feb 8 (Reuters) - Party City Holdco Inc:

* PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC - CO‘S SENIOR MANAGEMENT TEAM EXPECTS TO CONDUCT MEETINGS WITH LENDERS ON FEBRUARY 8, 2018​

* PARTY CITY HOLDCO - CO IS GIVING NOTICE OF FACT THAT DURING COURSE OF THE MEETINGS, COMPANY WILL REAFFIRM ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE OF FY 2017​ Source text - bit.ly/2BMYBrW Further company coverage: