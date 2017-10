Sept 13 (Reuters) - PASAL REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT SA

* SAYS H1 2017 NET LOSS AT EUR 5.95 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 2.59 MILLION YOY AGO

* SAYS GROUP‘S NET BORROWINGS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD AMOUNTED TO EUR 128.86 MILLION FROM EUR 128.22 MILLION AT 31.12.2016

* SAYS VALUE OF THE GROUP'S REAL ESTATE ASSETS STOOD AT EUR 97.1 MILLION ON JUNE 30 Source text : bit.ly/2wVVxH6 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)