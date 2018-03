March 2 (Reuters) - Patient Home Monitoring Corp:

* PATIENT HOME MONITORING RELEASES FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

* PATIENT HOME MONITORING CORP - FORECASTING Q2 REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $18.5 MILLION AND $19 MILLION

* PATIENT HOME MONITORING CORP - ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS APPROXIMATELY $1.5 MILLION OR 8.2%