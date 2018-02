Jan 31 (Reuters) - Patrick Industries Inc:

* PATRICK INDUSTRIES SAYS ON JANUARY 29, 2018, ENTERED INTO FIFTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* PATRICK INDUSTRIES - ‍FIFTH AMENDMENT EXPANDS CREDIT FACILITY TO $500 MILLION BY EXPANDING REVOLVING CREDIT LINE TO $417.3 MILLION​