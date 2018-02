Feb 6 (Reuters) - Patriot National Bancorp Inc:

* PATRIOT NATIONAL BANCORP INC TO ACQUIRE SBA BUSINESS LENDING UNIT OF HANA FINANCIAL INC

* PATRIOT NATIONAL BANCORP INC - DEAL FOR TOTAL CASH CONSIDERATION IS APPROXIMATELY $83 MILLION WITH ASSUMPTION OF APPROXIMATELY $41 MILLION OF LIABILITIES

* PATRIOT NATIONAL BANCORP INC - TRANSACTION INCLUDES PURCHASE OF APPROXIMATELY $120 MILLION OF SBA 7(A) LOANS AND SERVICING RIGHTS