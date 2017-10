Oct 11 (Reuters) - Patriot One Technologies Inc:

* Patriot One Technologies Inc announces $8.5 million bought deal

* Patriot One Technologies - to use net proceeds from offering for funding international expansion, accelerating deployment of technology​

* Patriot One Technologies Inc - ‍underwriters have agreed to purchase an aggregate of 7.1 million units at a price of $1.20 per unit​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: