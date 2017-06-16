FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Patriot One Technologies upsizes special warrant financing to $4 mln
June 16, 2017 / 11:51 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Patriot One Technologies upsizes special warrant financing to $4 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - Patriot One Technologies Inc-

* Patriot One Technologies Inc announces upsize of previously announced special warrant financing to $4.0 million

* Patriot One Technologies Inc - ‍intends to use net proceeds of offering to fund international expansion, accelerate deployment of its technology​

* Patriot One Technologies - increase size of co's private placement of special warrants of company from up to $3 million to up to $4 million in gross proceeds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

