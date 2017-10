Oct 6 (Reuters) - Patriot Transportation Holding Inc :

* PATRIOT TRANSPORTATION HOLDING SAYS ‍EFFECTIVE OCT 1, BOARD APPOINTED MATTHEW MCNULTY AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF CO - SEC FILING​

* ‍EFFECTIVE OCTOBER 1, JOHN D. MILTON, JR., WHO WAS CFO, HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GENERAL COUNSEL