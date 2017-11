Nov 29 (Reuters) - Patriot Transportation Holding Inc :

* PATRIOT TRANSPORTATION HOLDING, INC. ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2017

* Q4 REVENUE $27.91 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.06

* EXPERIENCED LOWER REVENUES IN QUARTER DUE TO IMPACTS OF HURRICANES HARVEY & IRMA