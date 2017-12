Dec 14 (Reuters) - PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN AG:

* ACQUIRES LOGISTICS PROPERTIES IN BELGIUM AND THE NETHERLANDS

* OVER 100,000 SQ M OF SPACE IN KEY LOGISTICS HUBS FOR EUR 70 MILLION

* TRANSACTION GROWS PATRIZIA'S AUM IN THE LOGISTICS SECTOR TO EUR 340 MILLION Source text - bit.ly/2ApncyN Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)