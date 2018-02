Feb 19 (Reuters) - PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN AG:

* EXCEEDS ITS EARNINGS FORECAST 2017

* OPERATING INCOME OF EUR 82M IN 2017, A 14% INCREASE TO ADJUSTED 2016 LEVEL OF EUR 72M

* FY EARNINGS ALSO EXCEEDED RECENTLY INCREASED FULL YEAR GUIDANCE OF ‘SLIGHTLY MORE THAN’ EUR 75M

* ORGANIC GROWTH IN AUM ALSO EXCEEDED EXPECTATIONS WITH EUR 2.2BN OR 12% IN 2017

* ‍EXPECTS TO GENERATE A 2018 OPERATING INCOME IN RANGE OF EUR 85M - EUR 100M​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)