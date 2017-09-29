BRIEF-Pattern Energy provides financial guidance update in light of recent weather events

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Pattern Energy Group Inc
* Pattern Energy provides operations and financial guidance update in light of recent weather events
* Pattern Energy Group Inc - pattern energy expects production below its long-term average in Q3 of 2017 due to weather conditions
* Pattern Energy Group Inc - Pattern Energy is reaffirming its target 2017 cash available for distribution
* Pattern Energy Group Inc - co is reaffirming its target 2017 cash available for distribution
* Pattern Energy Group Inc says all pattern energy personnel are safe and no injuries were reported
* Pattern Energy Group Inc - no material damage has been found as a result of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma or Maria
* Pattern Energy Group Inc - risks to company remain same as reflected in its prior financial guidance for 2017
* Pattern Energy Group Inc - Pattern Energy now expects cafd in a range of $5 to $11 million in Q3 of 2017
* Pattern Energy Group Inc - Gulf Wind Project in Texas had no damage from Hurricane Harvey Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: