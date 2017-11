Nov 22 (Reuters) - Pattern Energy Group Inc:

* Pattern Energy Group-‍ on Nov 21, some units entered amended credit deal providing for revolving credit of $440 million, down from prior limit of $500 million​

* Pattern Energy Group Inc - ‍credit agreement permits borrower to request increases to facility up to greater of $600 million -SEC filing​ Source text: (bit.ly/2BfO5pQ) Further company coverage: