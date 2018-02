Feb 13 (Reuters) - Patterson Companies Inc:

* PATTERSON COMPANIES DENIES ALLEGATIONS CONTAINED IN FTC ADMINISTRATIVE COMPLAINT

* PATTERSON COMPANIES SAYS IT BELIEVES U.S. FTC COMPLAINT IS “WITHOUT MERIT AND INTENDS TO VIGOROUSLY DEFEND ITSELF”

* PATTERSON COMPANIES INC - DOES NOT ANTICIPATE FTC ALLEGATIONS WILL HAVE MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECT ON FINANCIAL CONDITION OR RESULTS OF OPERATIONS