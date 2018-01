Jan 5 (Reuters) - Patterson-Uti Energy Inc:

* PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC - ‍PROPOSING TO ISSUE SENIOR NOTES TO ELIGIBLE PURCHASERS IN A PRIVATE OFFERING​

* PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC - INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO REPAY AMOUNTS OUTSTANDING UNDER ITS CREDIT AGREEMENT

* PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. ANNOUNCES PROPOSED PRIVATE DEBT OFFERING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: