Dec 6 (Reuters) - Patum Rice Mill And Granary Pcl:

* BOARD APPROVES APPOINTMENT OF SUVAIT THEERAVACHIRAKUL AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD‍​

* APPOINT PAKIT IAMOPAS AS CHAIRMAN OF THE EXECUTIVE BOARD‍​

* RESIGNATION OF SUPHADEJ POONPIPAT AS CHAIRMAN OF EXECUTIVE BOARD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: