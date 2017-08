Aug 14 (Reuters) - Paulson & Co Inc :

* Paulson & Co dissolves share stake in Pfizer- SEC filing ‍​

* Paulson & Co Inc raises share stake in Valeant Pharmaceuticals by 12.5 percent to 21.8 million shares ‍​

* ‍Paulson & Co - Change in holdings are as of June 30, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of March 31, 2017 ​ Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2017: (bit.ly/2w7Q27x) Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017 (bit.ly/2pQh38R)