July 27 (Reuters) - Pavilion Real Estate Investment Trust

* Qtrly profit attributable 54.4 million rgt‍​

* Qtrly revenue 120.3 million rgt

* Proposed interim income distribution for the six months ended 30 june 2017 is 3.96 sen per unit

* Year ago qtrly profit attributable 59.6 million rgt, revenue 118 million rgt Source (bit.ly/2tMgqUi) Further company coverage: