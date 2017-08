July 14 (Reuters) - Pavillon Holdings Ltd:

* Entered into an unit franchise agreement with Pt. Boga Andalan Sejahtera

* Co granted to franchisee a licence to operate restaurants serving Thai Teochew cuisine under name of "Thai Village" in Jakarta​

* Entry into franchise agreement is expected to have a positive effect on EPS of co for current FY ending 31 December 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: