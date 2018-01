Jan 10 (Reuters) - Pavillon Holdings Ltd:

* TO ISSUE RGT 29.9 MILLION PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 5.0% CONVERTIBLE BONDS TO LOW ENG HENG

* ‍BONDS CONVERTIBLE INTO 98.7 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES IN CAPITAL OF CO AT RM0.3025 PER CONVERTIBLE BOND​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)