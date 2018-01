Jan 9 (Reuters) - Pavillon Holdings Ltd:

* PAVILLON HOLDINGS- UNIT HAS FURTHER INJECTED AN AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF RMB53 MILLION AS PAID-UP SHARE CAPITAL TOWARD REGISTERED SHARE CAPITAL OF FENGCHI IOT

* PAVILLON HOLDINGS LTD - FOLLOWING INJECTION, TOTAL PAID-UP SHARE CAPITAL OF FENGCHI IOT IS RMB66 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: