BRIEF-Pavillon says ‍unit Fengchi IOT Management awarded tender at price of RMB42.8 mln​
#Consumer Products & Retail News
October 23, 2017 / 10:21 AM / in 2 days

BRIEF-Pavillon says ‍unit Fengchi IOT Management awarded tender at price of RMB42.8 mln​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Pavillon Holdings Ltd

* ‍Unit Fengchi IOT Management awarded tender on 18 oct for piece of land in Dongjiang bonded port area at tender price of RMB42.8 million​

* ‍Pavillion financial leasing co injected further RMB50 million into Fengchi IOT, paid-up capital of Fengchi IOT now RMB63 million

* ‍Transaction not expected to have material impact on consolidated earnings per share for FY ending 31 Dec 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

