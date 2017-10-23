BRIEF-Pavillon says ‍unit Fengchi IOT Management awarded tender at price of RMB42.8 mln​

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Pavillon Holdings Ltd

* ‍Unit Fengchi IOT Management awarded tender on 18 oct for piece of land in Dongjiang bonded port area at tender price of RMB42.8 million​

* ‍Pavillion financial leasing co injected further RMB50 million into Fengchi IOT, paid-up capital of Fengchi IOT now RMB63 million

* ‍Transaction not expected to have material impact on consolidated earnings per share for FY ending 31 Dec 2017​