BRIEF-PAVmed Sets Terms Of Previously Announced Rights Offering

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Pavmed Inc:

* PAVMED SETS TERMS OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED RIGHTS OFFERING

* PAVMED INC - ‍EACH RIGHT WILL ENTITLE HOLDER TO PURCHASE ONE NEW UNIT​

* PAVMED INC - ‍EACH NEW UNIT WILL BE COMPRISED OF ONE SHARE OF COMMON STOCK AND ONE NEW SERIES Z WARRANT​

* PAVMED INC - ‍EACH Z WARRANT WILL ENTITLE ITS HOLDER TO PURCHASE ONE SHARE OF COMMON STOCK FOR $3.00 PER SHARE FOR A PERIOD OF SIX YEARS​

* PAVMED INC - ‍RIGHTS WILL BE EXERCISABLE AT A PRICE OF $2.25 PER NEW UNIT​

