Aug 7 (Reuters) - Payment Data Systems Inc

* Payment Data Systems announces update on the acquisition of Singular Payments LLC

* Payment Data Systems Inc - amendment was agreed upon by both payment data and singular, in order to allow more time to finalize transaction

* Payment Data Systems Inc - amended terms of its non-binding letter of intent to acquire Singular Payments LLC to extend expiration until August 31