BRIEF-PayPal and Synchrony Financial announce expanded strategic credit relationship

Nov 16 (Reuters) - PayPal Holdings Inc
* PayPal and Synchrony Financial announce expanded strategic credit relationship
* Synchrony Financial - co will buy $6.8 billion in receivables, including PayPal’s U.S. Consumer credit receivables portfolio
* Synchrony Financial - at closing, PayPal and Synchrony Bank will extend existing co-brand consumer credit card program agreement
* Synchrony Financial - at closing,Synchrony Bank to become exclusive issuer of PayPal Credit online consumer financing program, in U.S. For 10 years