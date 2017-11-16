FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-PayPal and Synchrony Financial announce expanded strategic credit relationship
#Financials
November 16, 2017 / 1:12 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

BRIEF-PayPal and Synchrony Financial announce expanded strategic credit relationship

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - PayPal Holdings Inc

* PayPal and Synchrony Financial announce expanded strategic credit relationship

* Synchrony Financial - co will buy $6.8 billion in receivables, including PayPal’s U.S. Consumer credit receivables portfolio

* Synchrony Financial - ‍at closing, PayPal and Synchrony Bank will extend existing co-brand consumer credit card program agreement​

* Synchrony Financial -‍ at closing,Synchrony Bank to become exclusive issuer of PayPal Credit online consumer financing program, in U.S. For 10 years​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
