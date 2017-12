Nov 30 (Reuters) - PAYPOINT PLC:

* HY ‍GROSS REVENUE GREW BY 2.3% TO £97.6 MILLION​

* HY ‍UK RETAIL SERVICES NET REVENUE GREW 12.5% TO £19.0 MILLION​

* ‍ANNOUNCED ORDINARY INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 15.3 PENCE PER SHARE, AN INCREASE OF 2% YEAR-ON-YEA​

* ‍CONFIRM FULL YEAR OUTLOOK WHICH REMAINS IN LINE WITH PREVIOUS GUIDANCE​

* HY EARNINGS PER SHARE OF ‍29.1​ PENCE

* ‍REMAIN ON TARGET TO ACHIEVE 8,000 PAYPOINT ONE SITES BY MARCH 2018​